Agreement signed to launch new BRAC Kumon Center in Dhaka

'BRAC Kumon Franchise Agreement Signing' was held between BRAC Kumon Ltd. and BRAC Kumon's New Instructor at BRAC University recently.

The agreement was signed by the managing director of BRAC Kumon Ltd. Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed and owner of the BRAC Kumon Siddheswari Center Ms. Ashrafunnesa Anchol, has said a press release on Sunday.

Kumon was introduced in Bangladesh in 2017 by the founder and chairperson of BRAC - late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG.

BRAC Kumon Ltd. will offer the Kumon program to underprivileged children of Bangladesh through BRAC Schools in collaboration with BRAC and World's Largest after school learning program- Kumon.

The Kumon method was invented by a Japanese Math Teacher ‘Toru Kumon' more than 60 years ago and is currently being operated in more than 57 countries to develop the Mathematics, English and Life skills of children.

