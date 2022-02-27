Agreement signed to launch new BRAC Kumon Center in Dhaka

Kumon was introduced in Bangladesh in 2017 by the founder and chairperson of BRAC - late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG.

BRAC Kumon Ltd. will offer the Kumon program to underprivileged children of Bangladesh through BRAC Schools in collaboration with BRAC and World's Largest after school learning program- Kumon.

The Kumon method was invented by a Japanese Math Teacher ‘Toru Kumon' more than 60 years ago and is currently being operated in more than 57 countries to develop the Mathematics, English and Life skills of children.