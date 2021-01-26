All hurdles to publishing HSC results cleared

Legal obstacles have been cleared for publishing the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent level evaluation results. These exams could not be held due to coronavirus.

The gazette concerning the amended law in this regard was published on Monday. Earlier, president Md Abdul Hamid gave his approval to the relevant bills.

Officials of the Dhaka secondary and higher secondary education board have said that these HSC evaluation results will be published on a date to be fixed by the government.

Earlier, after the draft law was approved by the cabinet, cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam said that the evaluation results of the HSC students would be published on 28 January.

However, till Monday, the Dhaka secondary and higher secondary education board officials could not give any specific date.

A total of 1,165,789 students of 11 education boards of the country were supposed to have appeared for the HSC and equivalent exams this time. The exams were scheduled to be held from 1 April 2020, but all educational institutions were closed down on 17March due to the coronavirus outbreak.