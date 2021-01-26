All hurdles to publishing HSC results cleared

Legal obstacles have been cleared for publishing the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent level evaluation results. These exams could not be held due to coronavirus.
The gazette concerning the amended law in this regard was published on Monday. Earlier, president Md Abdul Hamid gave his approval to the relevant bills.
Officials of the Dhaka secondary and higher secondary education board have said that these HSC evaluation results will be published on a date to be fixed by the government.
Earlier, after the draft law was approved by the cabinet, cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam said that the evaluation results of the HSC students would be published on 28 January.
However, till Monday, the Dhaka secondary and higher secondary education board officials could not give any specific date.
A total of 1,165,789 students of 11 education boards of the country were supposed to have appeared for the HSC and equivalent exams this time. The exams were scheduled to be held from 1 April 2020, but all educational institutions were closed down on 17March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
After a long wait, on 7 October education minister Dipu Moni announced that like the Class 5 and Class 8 certificate exams, the HSC exam would also not be held. The HSC results would be based on an evaluation of the Class 8 and SSC exams combined. The JSC-JDC results would account for 25 per cent, and SSC results for 75 per cent in the HSC result evaluation.
The cabinet later decided instead of an ordinance, the bill would be placed in this session of parliament and passed. Education minister Dipu Moni placed three bills in this regard in parliament.
These bills - the Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Bangladesh Vocational Education Board (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board (Amendment) Bill 2021 – were passed by voice vote in parliament. The gazette of the amended law in this regard was published on Monday.