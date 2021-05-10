Almost 6m primary, secondary students at risk of learning loss

Some 3.42 million are primary school students and 2.50 million secondary school students are now at risk of learning loss.

Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) jointly conducted the rapid telephonic survey between April 2020 and March 2021 to assess the impact of Covid-19 on poverty. It used samples from 6,099 households with around 4,940 consisting of school-going-age children.

Between June 2020 and March 2021, the out-of-pocket expenditure for education increased 11 times. The crisis has increased the opportunity cost of investing in education. Some eight per cent of school-going boys and three per cent of school-going girls are in some form of income-earning activity.

Without targeted remedial measures, the situation will lead to reduced learning capacity or risk of dropouts in future, says the study.

The survey also revealed that only around 10 per cent of students had access to or used distance learning opportunities to compensate for school closure; public TV classes were viewed by only around 2 per cent.