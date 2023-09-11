Applications for Chevening scholarships open tomorrow

Applications to study in the UK with a Chevening Scholarship or South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) will be opened for the candidates aimed at mid-career journalists on Tuesday, 12 September, said a press release.
Applications will be accepted till 7 November 2023 and applications will have to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply or www.chevening.org/fellowship/sajp.
“If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke.
“There’s no such thing as a typical scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion or background doesn’t matter. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion and a clear vision for your future. If this sounds like you, why not join our community of alumni from Bangladesh!
“‘Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference in Bangladesh,” said the High Commissioner.
Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to become future leaders, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them to create positive change in their country.
The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for an eligible master’s degree, from over 150 UK universities, whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.
The Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. The fellowship is hosted by the University of Westminster.
UK degrees and teaching methods are world-class and give scholars the opportunity to develop professional skills and shape their future career. Successful applicants will also join a vibrant global network that includes more than 380 alumni from Bangladesh, and over 55,000 alumni worldwide.
Since the programme was created in 1983, over 55,000 professionals have had the opportunity to take their career to the next level through Chevening.
There are approximately 1,500 awards on offer globally for the 2024/2025 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow as Chevening celebrates its 40th anniversary year.
Bangladesh has more than 380 Chevening alumni. Chevening scholarships are fully-funded (flights, accommodation, and course fees are all included).
Interested applicants can go through Chevening scholarships website for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.