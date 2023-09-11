Applications for Chevening scholarships open tomorrow

“If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke.

“There’s no such thing as a typical scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion or background doesn’t matter. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion and a clear vision for your future. If this sounds like you, why not join our community of alumni from Bangladesh!