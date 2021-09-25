An expeditious method for recovery of learning loss in pandemic

The group method made a remarkable impact on the learning environment in the classroom. The students are no longer passive participants of teaching by the teachers; they become active partners in the leaning –teaching process in the classroom. The students are increasingly taking responsibility of learning on themselves. The interaction among students of different capabilities created more empathy among them. The regularity of attendance in the classes has increased. Students are gaining confidence of their ability to tackle problems on their own. The urge to look up the guidebooks for every problem has decreased. At least there are some students who already got over the use of guidebooks.

The closure of schools due to pandemic has caused an enormous loss of learning for a great majority of students. Recovery of learning loss is a challenge of unprecedented magnitude for the students. Students in Class VI were promoted to Class VII after having attended a very limited number of classes before the closure in about mid-March, 2020. Many of these students are deficient in their background knowledge for Class VII. At the end of 2021, they are expected to move to Class VIII. However, the government has a firm position not to have auto-promotion again.

How much time would they be allowed to attend classes to recover the learning loss to have enough background materials to move to the next class? In how many subjects should they be tested? How should the curriculum be customized to ensure basic requirements? What is the most effective pedagogy for speeding up the learning process?

VAB has been in active engagement with the Headmasters and the teachers of the schools from the beginning of the pandemic closure. The schools were encouraged to have the students engaged in studies through contacts by mobile phone. The schools having an effective group method could take advantage of using the group leaders and co-leaders as additional hands to contact students. Depending on the local situation, the schools undertook various other modes of contact and also provided online lectures or posted video lectures through social media.