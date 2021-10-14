Education

Annual exams of class 6-9, test exam of class 10 begin from 24 Nov

BSS
Dhaka
Annual exams of class 6-9, test exam of class 10 begin from 24 Nov

The annual examination of the students of class six to nine and the test examination of class ten will start on 24 November.

The exams will continue till 30 November, said in a notification signed by

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education director general professor Syed Md Golam Faruk on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The notification further said that no other examination will be taken in the 2021 academic year except these examinations.

Advertisement

The annual and test examinations have to be conducted properly in accordance with the proper hygiene rules.

The annual examinations of Dakhil class six to nine and the pre-test examination of Dakhil class ten under the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board will also be held from 24 November to 30 November next, said an official release signed by Technical and Madrasah Education Division Information and public relations officer Mohammad Zahid Hossain Khan today.

Read more from Education
Advertisement