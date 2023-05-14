Work-oriented education reduces child labour in Rajshahi industries

In 2021, there were 190 child labourers under 14 in the risky sectors. The government organisation has brought 80 of those children under work oriented education by releasing them from the risky jobs till April last.

Islam also said there are more than 5,000 child labourers in factories and other commercial establishments, including electric and welding, in the city and its outskirts and upazila markets which are out of their authority.

He said there are many reasons behind the child labours and they have limitations to mitigate the problems. Despite the limitations they are putting in their level best efforts to rehabilitate the child labourers every year in a planned way. They are being brought under technical and vocational education gradually.