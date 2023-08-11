HSC, equivalent exams deferred in three boards

The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams under the Chittagong Education Board, Madrasah Education Board, and Technical Education Board have been deferred due to natural calamities.
The exams under these three boards will begin on 27 August instead of scheduled originally for 17 August. The HSC and equivalent exams under the other boards would begin on 17 August as per the schedule.
Coordinator of inter-education board coordinating committee and Dhaka education board’s chairman Tapan Kumar Sarker confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Friday night.
The exams schedule in these three boards have been deferred due to flood in Chattogram, he added.
The authorities earlier closed educational institutions in four districts of the region due to the flood situation.