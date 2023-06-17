Alliance Francaise to teach French to school-goers

Mentors from Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD), a nonprofit organisation also known as the French Cultural Center, will teach French language courses to the students of Glenrich International School (GIS) as part of their regular curriculum.

GIS signed an agreement with Alliance Francaise de Dhaka on recently at its premises with a view to facilitating mentorship for its students. GIS has been doing this in continuation of their efforts to create a caring and nurturing environment appropriate for flourishing for its students, said a press release.