Educational institutions reopen today, how classes operate amid heat alert?
Despite the ongoing heat alert, all primary, secondary schools, madrasahs, colleges, and vocational institutes across the country have reopened on Sunday.
The authorities have taken some cautionary measures to ward off any untoward situation.
In a notice on Thursday, the education ministry instructed all educational institutions to keep regular assembly suspended until the temperature comes to a tolerable level.
The schools have been asked to limit the activities that are conducted outside the classrooms and require direct exposure to sunlights. To bridge the learning gap, classes will take place on Saturday too, until a further notice.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department issued a fresh heat alert on Saturday and warned that the current heat wave may continue for three more days.
On Saturday, the primary and mass education ministry issued a notice, instructing primary schools to conduct classes for a reduced timeframe, from 8am to 11:30am.
The schools with a single shift class system will operate class activities from 8:00am to 11:30am, while the schools with a double shift class system will conduct the first shift from 8am to 9:30 am, and the second shift from 9:45am to 11:30am.
However, the pre-primary classes will remain suspended until further instructions, and the regular assembly will be suspended at all schools until the heat wave comes to a tolerable level.