Bangladesh army gives Jagannath University old-style projector

Bangladesh Army has presented the Jagannath University’s Film and Television Department with an old-style 35 mm projector to assist in its formal education and research programme. Brigade commander of the 46th Independent infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Mostafizur Rahman, on behalf of the army chief, handed over the projector which had belonged to the Sainik Club cinema hall in Dhaka Cantonment.

Chairman of Jagannath University’s Film and Television Department, Junaid Halim, informed Prothom Alo of the matter on Thursday. He said the army handed over the projector to the university on Thursday within two weeks of a request being submitted in this regard. This will be kept on display at present.