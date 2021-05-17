Bangladesh plans to vaccinate college and university students

Educational institutions in the country have been closed for 14 months due to coronavirus. This has posed as a serious problem for around 40 million (4 crore) students from the primary to the higher level of education. As no class exams are being held, the students are being promoted to the next class with a lot of deficiencies. Experts say that there is no assessment of how much they have actually learned.

According to a recent study, 19 per cent of primary level students and 25 per cent of secondary level students are at risk of not learning or having deficiency in learning. Educationists urge that long-term plans be taken up to make up for the losses in education. Many of them have recommended reopening the educational institutions in areas where there is no coronavirus or the rate of transmission is low.

The government had consulted with the national technical advisory committee on coronavirus and decided to open schools and colleges on 23 May and universities on 24 May. But due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases and concern over the Indian variant, the present restrictions have been extended and the reopening of educational institutions has also been pushed back once again.