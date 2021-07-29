Bangladeshi students to learn online until return to universities: Chinese ambassador

Ambassador Jiming said, when all the students are vaccinated, all international students will return to China and the door of China will always be open to students.
He said he is also "very anxious" over the current situation due to COVID-19.
The ambassador was addressing a function virtually making the conclusion of the 20th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for College Students.
The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, Center for Chinese-Foreign Language Cooperation, Confucius Institute at North South University hosted the event co-organised by the Confucius Institute at the University of Dhaka.
Shi Jingwu, Bengali professor at Beijing University Language Center, Wu Yun, deputy director of the National Cooperation and Exchange Office of Yunnan University, Liu Chuntao, chief correspondent of Xinhua News Agency in Bangladesh, Nazmus Sakib, committee member of ABCA (Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni), and Tahsin, the first prize owner of the 16th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Finals for Foreign College Students (Asian area) in 2017, attended the event.
After three rounds of contests including speeches, knowledge quizzes and talent performances, with solid Chinese skills and creative talent performances, Poroma Subha Mostafiz from the Confucius Institute of North South University finally won the first prize of this contest and she will have the opportunity to represent Bangladesh in the "Chinese Bridge" global finals.
Ambassador Li said China and Bangladesh support each other and fight the epidemic together, leaving behind many touching stories.
He said there is an old saying in China, “knowing the pines and cypresses in the cold & you see the truth in adversity", which means that only through severe tests can tell who is a true friend.
After the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, the two countries helped each other, this is the realism of friends taking care of each other.