BCL leaders intercept vehicle of Comilla University VC seeking jobs

Several leaders led by university unit BCL president Md Ilias Mia and general secretary Md Rezaul Islam went to the office of VC.

They pressurised the VC to provide jobs to the leaders, and they shouted.

The VC, however, told the leaders and activists that manpower will be recruited in accordance with due process.

When the VC got into his vehicle to reach his bungalow, BCL leaders intercepted his car saying they would not allow him to go unless their demand is met. They halted his car for ten minutes. Later several teachers removed the BCL leaders and activists.