BCL leaders intercept vehicle of Comilla University VC seeking jobs

Staff Correspondent
Comilla
Comilla University
Comilla University

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders have allegedly shouted in the room of Comilla University vice chancellor and later they intercepted his vehicle demanding jobs in the university and contracting work in the different development activities.

The incident took place in front of the university's administrative building on Thursday afternoon.

Dhaka University management department professor AFM Abdul Moyeen joined as VC on 31 January.

Several leaders led by university unit BCL president Md Ilias Mia and general secretary Md Rezaul Islam went to the office of VC.

They pressurised the VC to provide jobs to the leaders, and they shouted.

The VC, however, told the leaders and activists that manpower will be recruited in accordance with due process.

When the VC got into his vehicle to reach his bungalow, BCL leaders intercepted his car saying they would not allow him to go unless their demand is met. They halted his car for ten minutes. Later several teachers removed the BCL leaders and activists.

About the allegation, Md Ilias Mia said, "We have requested the VC to recruit university unit vice president Hasan and general secretary Md Rezaul Islam in the posts of officers but he did not respond. We have allowed the VC to go after ten minutes of interception."

Speaking to Prothom Alo, AFM Abdul Moyeen said, "BCL leaders are creating pressure on me to recruit some of their leaders. But I cannot do anything under their pressure."

