BCL men oust student from hall

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have allegedly kicked a general student out of his dormitory room in the dead of night at Rajshahi University. They also beat him up and abused him.

The incident took place at Room 248 of Nawab Abdul Latif Hall around 2:00 am on Friday.

The victim – Munna Islam, a chemistry department student of the 2019-20 session -- is a residential student of the hall and officially attached to the room.