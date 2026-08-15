47th BCS medical test schedule published; what must be done
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has published the schedule and necessary instructions for the medical test of 1,334 candidates provisionally nominated for appointment to various cadre posts in the Bangladesh Civil Service through the 47th BCS Examination-2024.
Medical test dates and times
The medical tests will be held from 22 to 24 August at designated hospitals. Candidates must complete their drug tests by 10am on the working day preceding their scheduled medical test.
Exam centre
The tests will be conducted at nine specialised government hospitals in Dhaka, including Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Fee-related information
Candidates must pay Tk 50 as the medical test fee through an e-challan using code 1441299. An additional Tk 50 in cash must be submitted to the medical board as the board fee.
Documents and tests required
Candidates must bring the preliminary examination admit card issued by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), with their photograph.
They must also collect and bring reports of the required medical tests from a government institution within five working days before the test. These include CBC, FBS/RBS, ECG, VDRL, HIV and HBsAg tests.