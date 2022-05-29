Begum Rokeya University getting rid of session jam: VC

He was speaking as the chief guest at a farewell reception of the outgoing students of Department of Gender and Development Studies (GDS) for the 2014-15 academic sessions organised by the GDS Association at a local restaurant here on Friday night, a press release said this evening.

Professor Rashid said the first step he took was to free the university from session clutter after joining as Vice-chancellor during the peak period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So, I started online classes and examinations. In a short span of time, we are now much more successful in getting rid of session jam," he said.