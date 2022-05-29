Begum Rokeya University getting rid of session jam: VC

He was speaking as the chief guest at a farewell reception of the outgoing students of Department of Gender and Development Studies (GDS) for the 2014-15 academic sessions organised by the GDS Association at a local restaurant here on Friday night, a press release said this evening.
Professor Rashid said the first step he took was to free the university from session clutter after joining as Vice-chancellor during the peak period of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"So, I started online classes and examinations. In a short span of time, we are now much more successful in getting rid of session jam," he said.
The VC said it is still unknown what will be the pattern of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
"So, you have to prepare yourselves to survive the competition of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by combining thematic education and practical education," he said.
Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Md Shariful Islam as the special guest attended the function presided over by head of the department of GDS Mir Tamanna Siddika.
Teacher of the department of GDS Twaha Hossaine moderated the program also attended by teachers, students, officials and employees of the department.
Later, the outgoing students were greeted with crests.