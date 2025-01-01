Education adviser regrets failure to distribute all textbooks among students
Interim government’s education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud on Wednesday expressed regret to the students and the guardians as they could not distribute all the textbooks among the students on the first day of the educational session.
At the same time, he explained the reasons for being late in printing the books.
The adviser was addressing as the chief guest at an event to release the e-books of the textbooks for the 2025 session on the website of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
The event was organised at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLA) in the capital’s Segun Bagicha area in the morning.
He also inaugurated the activities of sending money to the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) enlisted teachers and officials of the Directorate Of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) through EFT (Electronic Fund Transfer) facilities.
Addressing the issue of distribution of textbooks, the education adviser said, “I express my heartfelt regret to the students and their guardians as all the books could not be distributed among the students now. But the consolation is when you will receive the books, you will find them more beautiful than before and the pages won’t be torn in the middle of the year.”
NCTB composes the textbooks and distributes those among the primary and secondary level students free of cost.