Education adviser regrets failure to distribute all textbooks among students

Interim government’s education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud on Wednesday expressed regret to the students and the guardians as they could not distribute all the textbooks among the students on the first day of the educational session.

At the same time, he explained the reasons for being late in printing the books.

The adviser was addressing as the chief guest at an event to release the e-books of the textbooks for the 2025 session on the website of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).