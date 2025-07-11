SSC exams: Three reasons behind poor results

The SSC and equivalent exam results were published yesterday, Thursday. This year, 1,479,310 candidates appeared in the SSC examinations under the nine general education boards. A total of 1,006,554 students passed. The pass rate stands at 68.04 per cent, down from 83.77 per cent last year. The number of GPA-5 achievers has dropped by 38,827 compared to the previous year.

The results of the Dakhil examination under the Madrasa Education Board and the SSC and Dakhil Vocational examinations under the Technical Education Board were also published yesterday. This year, no formal event was held to mark the announcement of the results. Each education board released its results separately. However, on behalf of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, the committee's president and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, Professor Khondoker Ehsanul Kabir, briefed journalists and shared various details about the results.

An analysis of results published from 2020 up to yesterday shows that this year’s performance has been the poorest. From 2020 to last year, the pass rate had remained above 80 percent every year.