British Council Bangladesh seeks female candidates for STEM scholarships

Bangladesh has been chosen to receive the highest number of women in the STEM Scholarships in South Asia for the year of 2021.

Various subjects will be offered in the scholarships, including energy transition, climate change, and health and life sciences.

A news release issued on Wednesday said that the British Council, celebrating the 70 years of opening its Dhaka office, is seeking female candidates with a STEM background who can demonstrate their need for financial support and the individual who wishes to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM.