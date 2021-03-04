British Council Bangladesh seeks female candidates for STEM scholarships

Bangladesh has been chosen to receive the highest number of women in the STEM Scholarships in South Asia for the year of 2021.
Various subjects will be offered in the scholarships, including energy transition, climate change, and health and life sciences.
A news release issued on Wednesday said that the British Council, celebrating the 70 years of opening its Dhaka office, is seeking female candidates with a STEM background who can demonstrate their need for financial support and the individual who wishes to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM.
At least eight universities in the United Kingdom will facilitate the scholarship programme for Bangladeshi candidates.
The universities are – Teesside University; City, University of London; University of Strathclyde; Newcastle University; Edinburgh Napier University; The University of Warwick; The University of Edinburgh; and Brunel University London.
The eligibility criteria include an undergraduate degree, English language proficiency, Bangladesh citizens or residents, and the willingness to complete the entire academic period from September/October 2021 – 2022, the release said.
The STEM scholarship programme is part of a global partnership with 19 UK universities to benefit women from international countries, including the Americas, South Asia, and South-East Asia.
Successful candidates will receive economic support, including tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, exceptional care for mothers, and help with the English language.
Applications can be filled directly with the participating universities.
For further information on application processes and instructions from universities, please visit https://bdbritish.org/womeninstem. Women are encouraged to apply by 31 March 2021.