British Council offers scholarships to support women in STEM

A range of programs in STEM subjects are being offered by 12 UK Universities to women from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The scholarship is being offered for the second year. The first cohort of 119 scholars enrolled on their chosen course this autumn.
Salvador Lopez, regional director Education South Asia, British Council said: “We are committed to girl’s education and addressing gender imbalances in science, technology and innovation, including in academia and we aim to transform lives of communities through women empowerment and strengthening links between people of the UK and South Asia.’’
More information, including a full list of participating UK universities and available courses, is available here.
Applications for scholarships are open until end of March 2022.