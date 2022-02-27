British Council offers scholarships to support women in STEM

The British Council offers scholarships for women wishing to pursue postgraduate studies in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) at university in the UK.

The scholarship will allow over 100 women from selected countries including Bangladesh to obtain a masters degree or an early academic fellowship from a UK university, giving them the opportunity to further develop their careers in STEM subjects, reads a press release.

Partnering with 26 universities across the UK, this scholarship scheme includes tuition fees, a monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees. The scholarship is also open to women with dependents to apply, with extra support available.