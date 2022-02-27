Education

British Council offers scholarships to support women in STEM

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The British Council offers scholarships for women wishing to pursue postgraduate studies in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) at university in the UK.

The scholarship will allow over 100 women from selected countries including Bangladesh to obtain a masters degree or an early academic fellowship from a UK university, giving them the opportunity to further develop their careers in STEM subjects, reads a press release.

Partnering with 26 universities across the UK, this scholarship scheme includes tuition fees, a monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees. The scholarship is also open to women with dependents to apply, with extra support available.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A range of programs in STEM subjects are being offered by 12 UK Universities to women from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The scholarship is being offered for the second year. The first cohort of 119 scholars enrolled on their chosen course this autumn.

Advertisement

Salvador Lopez, regional director Education South Asia, British Council said: “We are committed to girl’s education and addressing gender imbalances in science, technology and innovation, including in academia and we aim to transform lives of communities through women empowerment and strengthening links between people of the UK and South Asia.’’

More information, including a full list of participating UK universities and available courses, is available here.

Applications for scholarships are open until end of March 2022.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement