British Council to go ahead with Oct-Nov exams series

The British Council has decided to go ahead with its October-November 2020 exams series for the International GCSE, IGCSE, O Level and International A Level examinations as per schedule, reports UNB.
The decision was taken with the approval from the Bangladesh government.
They acknowledged the challenges faced by students, parents, and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and extended their heartfelt gratitude to them for their patience and understanding.
"We sincerely appreciate the support and cooperation of the Government of Bangladesh (education ministry) in helping carry out the upcoming October-November 2020 exams series," the British Council said in a media release Wednesday.
They said they are pleased to be able to provide students across Bangladesh with a choice to take their exams from the next month, especially after the global cancellation of the May-June 2020 exams.
The British Council said they have around 5,200 students in Bangladesh who registered with them in July-August 2020 to sit for their exams in the October-November 2020 series.
"We know how important it is for these young people to take their exams on time to enable them to stay on track with their future aspirations."
In the upcoming October-November 2020 exams, UK exam boards will base results on students’ performance in the exams alone and not on any non-exam assessment, with the exception of art and design qualifications.
"The health and safety of our customers remains our top priority. All British Council activities will be carried out in line with the Government of Bangladesh COVID-19 protocols, as well as prevention and control mechanisms outlined by World Health Organisation (WHO)," said the British Council.
Their safeguarding protocols, including wearing masks in exams, physical distancing of candidates, cleaning and sanitisation of the venues, will be applied in all exam venues across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Narayanganj, and Khulna.
With these rigorous operating processes in place, the British Council said it feels confident in administering examinations in a safe and secure way during this challenging time.
"Once again, the British Council extends heartfelt gratitude towards all teachers, parents, and students for their incredible patience during this uncertain time and wishes the candidates the very best for their exams."