Durga Puja
Schools to remain closed for 12 days
All government junior high schools and secondary schools across the country will remain closed for 12 days on the occasion of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
While all government primary schools, however, will be closed for 11 days while all colleges and teachers training (TT) colleges for 14 days.
This has been learned from the the annual holiday list of the education ministry.
The holidays start on Sunday, 28 September and end on Tuesday, 7 October.
It begins after the weekend—Friday, 26 September, and Saturday, 27 September—and also includes the following weekend—Friday, 3 October, and Saturday, 4 October—thus making a total of 12 days.
According to the latest notification from the Secondary and Higher Education Division, government and non-government secondary and junior high schools will remain closed for a total of 12 days.
This period also covers holidays for Durga Puja, Fateha-i-Yaz Daham, Prabarana Purnima, and Lakshmi Puja.