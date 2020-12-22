BUBT, Robi sign MoU for low-cost internet data pack

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Robi Axiata Limited to provide the students of BUBT with high-speed internet data for their online class and exams at a relatively low cost.

BUBT Vice Chancellor professor Md Fayyaz Khan and Md Adil Hossain Nobel, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Robi Axiata Limited, signed the papers on behalf of their respective organisations, reports UNB.