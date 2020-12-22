BUBT, Robi sign MoU for low-cost internet data pack

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Robi Axiata Limited to provide the students of BUBT with high-speed internet data for their online class and exams at a relatively low cost.
BUBT Vice Chancellor professor Md Fayyaz Khan and Md Adil Hossain Nobel, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Robi Axiata Limited, signed the papers on behalf of their respective organisations, reports UNB.
Md Fayyaz thanked Robi officials for their generous attitude to BUBT.
Nobel expressed his gratitude to BUBT for giving them this opportunity to provide the low-cost internet data pack to BUBT students.
“We believe that education cannot be stopped during the pandemic situation. Robi is a technology company and BUBT is also a university of technology. So, the MoU will contribute to a wider participation of BUBT students in online classes and exams,” he said.