BUET publishes list of eligible candidates for admission test

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has published the list of eligible candidates for admission test of 2020-21 academic session.

The BUET authorities rescheduled the admission test date due to the coronavirus infection. According to the new schedule, the preliminary examinations would be held on 30 June and 1 July in four different shifts while the final admission test would be held on 10 July.

The list of the eligible candidates were published on the BUET website.

