BUET publishes list of eligible candidates for admission test

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has published the list of eligible candidates for admission test of 2020-21 academic session.
The BUET authorities rescheduled the admission test date due to the coronavirus infection. According to the new schedule, the preliminary examinations would be held on 30 June and 1 July in four different shifts while the final admission test would be held on 10 July.
The list of the eligible candidates were published on the BUET website.
In an advertisement for the admission test, the BUET authorities asked the applicants who have “Major Objections; Documents Required” in the ‘Remarks Column’ in the list of eligible candidates, to submit following documents by 22 May:
Copy of SSC marksheet/grade sheet of the year 2017
Copy of SSC certificate of the year 2017
Copy of HSC marksheet/grade sheet of the year 2019
Copy of HSC improvement marksheet/grade sheet of the year 2020
The advertisement also said the link for uploading the documents will be sent to the applicants via SMS/Email.
The admit card for the preliminary test will not be issued until the eligibility of the applicants are resolved on the basis of the submitted documents, said the authorities.