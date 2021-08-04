BYLC’s Youth Leadership Summit kicks off Wednesday

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will attend the opening ceremony of the summit as the chief guest.
Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh and International Advisory Board Member, Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), will chair the opening ceremony.
Special guests will include Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde, Acting Mission Director and Resident Legal Officer, USAID/Bangladesh Milan Pavlovic, and Director Generalof NGO Affairs Bureau K.M.Tariqul Islam.
The summit will consist of plenaries and workshops featuring industry experts and policymakers.
This year, 302 delegates will be crafting solutions together to achieve inclusivity for all youth in terms of opportunities to work, exercising equal rights, access to better health, livelihood, education, and skills development within society.