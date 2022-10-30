Students to get new books on first day of 2023: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said free textbooks will be distributed at schools countrywide on the first day of 2023, reports UNB.

"Students will get their textbooks on time," Dipu Moni said while speaking at the 41st general meeting of the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association (BAPUS) in Dhaka.

However, BAPUS general secretary Zahurul Islam said, "There is a serious paper shortage now. If 50 per cent of the paper stocks cannot be imported duty-free, it will not be possible for us to arrange all the textbooks for the students by 1 January."