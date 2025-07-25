Admission to class XI begins 30 July, classes start 15 September
Online applications for admission to Class XI for the upcoming academic year (2025–26) will begin on 30 July and continue until 11 August.
The results of the first phase of student selection will be published on 20 August. Applications for the second and third phases will follow. Final admissions will take place from 7 to 14 September. Classes for Class XI will begin on 15 September.
The Ministry of Education announced the admission guidelines today, Thursday. This year’s admission process will follow the same rules as before.
There will be no admission test for Class XI (though institutions like Notre Dame College in Dhaka may hold tests in accordance with court directives). Admissions will be based solely on SSC and equivalent exam results.
According to the policy, 93 per cent of seats in colleges and equivalent institutions will be open for all and filled on a merit basis.
Of the remaining 7 per cent, 1 per cent will be reserved for children of officials and employees of the Ministry of Education, and another 1 per cent for children of officials of departments and agencies of this organisations—applicable to institutions in city corporations, divisional, and district Sadar (subject to minimum qualifications).
Additionally, 5 per cent of seats will be reserved for children of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters. If no eligible candidates are available under the quota, these seats must be filled from the merit list. No seat may be left vacant under any circumstances.