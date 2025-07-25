Admission to class XI begins 30 July, classes start 15 September

According to the policy, 93 per cent of seats in colleges and equivalent institutions will be open for all and filled on a merit basis.

Of the remaining 7 per cent, 1 per cent will be reserved for children of officials and employees of the Ministry of Education, and another 1 per cent for children of officials of departments and agencies of this organisations—applicable to institutions in city corporations, divisional, and district Sadar (subject to minimum qualifications).

Additionally, 5 per cent of seats will be reserved for children of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters. If no eligible candidates are available under the quota, these seats must be filled from the merit list. No seat may be left vacant under any circumstances.