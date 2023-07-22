DPS STS holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2023

The DPS STS School Dhaka's Principal, Dr Shivananda the took the stage and shared an emotional speech recalling the fundraising success of the graduating students and all the successful events they have organized such as DPSIMUN, DIDC, TEDex and many others. He then shared advice on choosing the right career and ended his speech by thanking them. Then he declared them successful graduates from the DPS STS School Dhaka for 2023. Upon his declaration, the students threw their graduation ceremony hats high in the air as a symbolic gesture to end their school life officially.

One of the graduating students, Aoveek Hossain, said, “I am very honoured to be graduating from a prestigious school such as DPS STS. In my seven years at this school, I have made the best memories and the most wonderful friends. Events such as DPS STS Rock Fest and DIDC will always have a special place in my heart, so will the teachers. The ceremony was a perfect send off for the graduates from their forever home.”

All the parents of graduating students who were present attended the ceremony.

The DPS STS Graduation Ceremony is a momentous occasion where the hard work and achievements of the graduating students are recalled and grandly celebrated. It was a vibrant celebration of mesmerizing moments, applause, emotional speeches, song and dance performances, and memories.

It is noteworthy that the DPS STS Graduation Ceremony 2023 was organized by the entire school’s team, led by two highly respected members of the school faculty; the DPS STS Head of the Upper-Secondary section Shegufta Hasan Khan, and the Grade 12 Coordinator Afrin Khan. All respected faculty members and the admin team tirelessly worked to make this ceremony success.

Regarding the graduation ceremony, DPS STS School Dhaka’s Principal, Dr Shivananda CS, said, “We are proud of our young graduates who now embark on a new journey in education and life. DPS STS School Dhaka hopes they keep working sincerely to fulfil the expectation of the nation as well as the betterment of the family, society, and country."