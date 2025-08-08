Education

SSC result re-evaluation to be published on 10 August

BSS
Dhaka
SSC candidatesFile photo

The re-evaluation of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results will be published on 10 August.

This was stated in a notification signed by Dhaka Education Board examination controller Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider today, Thursday.

The notification said the results of the re-evaluation of the SSC Examination 2025 will be available on the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd) at 10:00 am on 10 August.

Students and guardians have been requested to collect the results from the website.

Also Read

SSC 2025: Government to award merit-based and general scholarships

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Education