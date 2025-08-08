SSC 2025: Government to award merit-based and general scholarships
The government has called for information on regular students who passed the 2025 SSC examinations in order to award merit-based and general scholarships under the revenue sector.
This information must be submitted by 14 August, following the prescribed format, via email ([email protected]) as well as in hard copy addressed to the director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued this directive today, Thursday (7 August), in an official letter. The letter has been sent to the chairpersons of all education boards already.
The letter includes a sample table outlining the information to be provided. As per the table, authorities must report the total number of regular SSC examinees, the number of students who passed, how many achieved GPA 5, how many passed without obtaining GPA 5 and so on.
Notably, the government awards scholarships to 10,500 students annually based on their SSC results. Among them, 1,125 students receive merit-based scholarships, while 9,375 are awarded general scholarships.
Students who receive merit scholarships are granted Tk 825 per month, along with a one-time annual grant of Tk 1,800. Meanwhile, general scholarship recipients receive Tk 375 per month and a one-time annual grant of Tk 750.