2022 HSC result published, 176,282 attain GPA 5

Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina published the results at around 11:45 am. Education minister Dipu Moni handed over a copy of the results to her at 11:15 am. Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury accompanied Dipu Moni that time.
Later, chairmen of different education boards handed over copies of the result to the prime minister. The programme was held at the Chameli Hall of the prime minister’s office.
Educational institutions under the Dhaka board can download their institutional result sheet by clicking on the result corner in www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd and entering their institute’s EIIN.
Students can download their result sheet by going on www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number.
Besides, students will be able to collect their result through SMS. They have to type their HSC board’s name (first three letters), roll number and year (for example: HSC Dha 123456 2022) and send an SMS to 16222.
The HSC and equivalent examinations were held between 6 November and 22 December in 2022.
A total of 1,203,407 examinees appeared in the examinations under 11 education boards – nine general education boards, one madrasah and one technical board.
Of them, 622,796 were male and 580,611 were female examinees. The examinations took place at 2,649 centres.
The number of examinees was 1,399,690 last year. The number of candidates declined by 196,283 compared to the previous year.