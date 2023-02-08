HSC, equivalent results published with pass rate 85.95

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published the results at around 11:45 am. Earlier, Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over a copy of the results to her. Deputy Minister for Education, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury accompanied Dipu Moni that time.
Educational institutions will be able to download the result sheets clicking the result corner in www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by using EIIN.
Results can also be downloaded from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd writing roll and registration numbers.
Besides, students will be able to collect their result through sending SMS to 16222 and they need to write first HSC, board’s name (first three letters), roll number and year (for example: HSC Dha 123456 2022).
The HSC and equivalent examinations were held between 6 November and 22 December in 2022.
A total of 1,203,407 examinees appeared in the examinations under 11 education boards -- nine general education boards, one madrasah and one technical board this year.
Of them, 622,796 are male and 580,611 are female examinees. The examinations were taken place at 2,649 centres while the exams.
The number of examinees was 1,399,690 last year. The number of candidates declined by 196,283 than the previous year.