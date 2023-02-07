How to get HSC results Wednesday

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published Wednesday.

Coordinator of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker said the results will be available online and on the websites of all education institutions concerned.

Education ministry sources said copy of the results will be handed over to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at 10.40am to inaugurate the result distribution activities. Later, education minister Dipu Moni will present the results in details at a press conference to be held at the International Mother Language Institute at 12.30pm.