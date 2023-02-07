How to get HSC results Wednesday

Educational institutions will be able to download the result sheets clicking the result corner in www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by using EIIN.
Results can also be downloaded from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd writing roll number and registration number.
Besides, students will be able to collect their result through sending SMS to 16222 and they need to write first HSC, board's name (first three letters), roll number and year (for example: HSC Dha 123456 2022).
The HSC and equivalent examinations were held between November 6 and December 22 in 2022.
A total of 1,203,407 examinees appeared in the examinations.