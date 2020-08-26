Education at home: Do's and don'ts of e-learning

According to a Brainly survey, 37.7 per cent of students cleared their doubts by connecting with teachers on a phone call or social media while 30.2 per cent did so via online learning platforms during school from home. A proactive approach in reaching out in case of a doubt is the way to go, as being an introvert when it comes to online learning, is not going to help. You must clarify all of your doubts during a live session. Otherwise, you might lose the context and essence of a concept. This can have a far-reaching impact and affect your later classes as well. So, simply raise your hand and clear your doubt as and when you get one.