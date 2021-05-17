Cluster admission tests for universities may be delayed

For the first time in the 2020-21 session of 20 general and science and technology universities of the country, admission tests are going to be held on a cluster basis. According to the decision of the sixth meeting (emergency) of the integrated admissions committee of these universities, the initial submission of applications for the admission test of students will continue for 10 days after the government-imposed lockdown ends. If the corona situation does not improve, the date of the admission test may be delayed.
These observations were made by the secretary of the admission committee and registrar of Jagannath University, Ohiduzzaman.
Ohiduzzaman said the decision to change the date of the exam may be taken at the next admission committee meeting, in keeping with the government’s health regulations as well as in consideration of the students’ health. He said that the health of the students would not be put at risk.
The secretary of the admission committee said, in the meantime the students have to continue to prepare well for the tests. They will have the opportunity to take the exam at the campus of their choice and so they should make best use of this time in preparing themselves.