Cluster admission tests in 19 univs: Requirements and marks distribution

The 19 public universities which decided to hold the admission tests for the 2020-2021 academic session in the cluster system have set the rules for holding the examinations. The students will take a 100-mark Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) exam to get into the universities of their choices.

The entry tests will be held for students under three groups -- humanities, commerce and science. There would be no separate examination for changing the groups this year under the cluster system.

The students will be able to enroll in departments of their choice based on the result of a single admission test.

Jagannath University vice chancellor Mizanur Rahman, who is also the joint convener of the committee formed over the cluster examination system confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.