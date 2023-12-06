Job aspirants in trouble as two exams coincide on Friday

Job aspirants are facing a predicament as two major recruitment exams — assistant teachers in government primary schools and senior officers (general) in banks — are scheduled for the same day.

The first phase recruitment test for government primary school assistant teacher posts in Rangpur, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions will be held on 8 December from 10 am to 11 am. A total of 3,60,697 candidates will appear for the exam.

Following the release of the assistant teacher exam date, the bankers selection committee has announced the written exam for the post of senior officer on the same day.