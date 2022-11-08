Jashore board teachers to be served show-cause notice

HSC and equivalent exams for the academic session 2021-22 began across the country with Bangla 1st Paper on Sunday.
Earlier on Monday, Dhaka education board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar told Prothom Alo that "a communal issue was incorporated in the passage of a set of creative questions in Bangla 1st paper. We are trying to trace the people who made and moderated the question paper."
"In the existing system, we need the manuscript to identify them. The manuscript is stored at the treasury office. We will collect it on Tuesday morning and identify the question makers and the moderators. Then we will take action against them," the chairman added.
A Dhaka board source said a written instruction is given while preparing the question paper so that no communal and hateful statements are included in the question papers. But there is no scope to see the question paper [before the exam].
Replying to the query from a newsman at an event in Dhaka, the education minister Dipu Moni on Monday said it is unfortunate. Action will be taken against those who were involved in this.
Meanwhile, people from all social strata across the country took to Facebook to slam the authorities to make such a question which many claimed could instigate communalism.
Another controversy has arisen centering the question of Bangla second paper of HSC examination under Technical Education board. In the question, they demeaned a fiction writer. The Bangla second paper exam was held on Sunday.
On the same day, the technical board postponed the examination of Bangla 1st paper, citing printing errors.