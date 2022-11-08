Jashore board teachers to be served show-cause notice

The teachers of Jashore board who incorporated the communal issue to Bangla 1st paper question in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination under Dhaka Education Board will be served show-cause notice.

After that the stringent action will be recommended against those teachers to inter education board coordination committee and the ministry of education, said Dhaka board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar, reports UNB.

The ministry will then take further measures in this regard, added Tapan Kumar Sarkar.