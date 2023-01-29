Education

HSC results to be published 8 February

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be published on 8 February.

Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka and convener of inter-education board coordination committee, told this to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning.

Earlier, the education boards send proposal to the government for publishing the results on any day on 7, 8 or 9 February.

Tapan Kumar Sarker that time said the boards have an obligation to publish the results by 11 February as there is a rule to publish the results by 60 days of the completion of exam. That’s why the proposal has been sent seeking the date for publishing the results on any day on 7, 8 or 9 February. The results will be published on the day Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will assent, he added.

A little over 1.2 million students took the HSC and equivalent exams under nine education boards, one madrasah board and a technical education board from 6 November.

