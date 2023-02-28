Primary scholarship exam results postponed due to coding error

Sources said selection of students receiving scholarship at various upazilas was disrupted due to coding error.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Directorate of Primary Education senior system analyst Anus Kumar said there were a few errors and that is being fixed now.
Earlier on Tuesday, primary and mass education minister Md Zakir Hossain unveiled the results at a press conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka.
A total of 82,383 students received the scholarship. Of them, 30,000 student secured scholarship on merit basis and 89,383 in general category.
However, the primary scholarship exams were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the authorities concerned took the decision to hold the exam last year.
As per the decision, 483,759 students, which were 20 per cent of the total students who passed in the annual examination of the class-V, sat for the examinations on 30 December 2022.
The students answered the questions in four subjects--Bangla, Mathematics, English and Science in the two-hour 100 marks test.