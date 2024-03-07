Southeast University hosts orientation programme for Spring 2024

Southeast University (SEU) welcomed its newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2024 with a vibrant freshers' reception and orientation programme held on 4 and 5 March at the SEU Multipurpose Hall at its permanent campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka. The programme comprised four distinct sessions catering to different departments, said a press release.

The inaugural session on 4 March at 11:00 am catered to the newly admitted students of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), featuring Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, former professor of CSE, BUET, as the chief guest, and Raisul Kabir, co-founder and CEO, Brain Station 2023, as the special guest. Following this, the second session on the same day at 3:00 pm welcomed students from architecture, EEE, pharmacy, and textile departments. Prof. Dr. Ehsanul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Essential Drugs Co. Ltd, graced this session as the chief guest, alongside Engr. Md. Ashad Hossain, chairman, Textile Engineering Division at IEB, as special guest.