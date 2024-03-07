Southeast University hosts orientation programme for Spring 2024
Southeast University (SEU) welcomed its newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2024 with a vibrant freshers' reception and orientation programme held on 4 and 5 March at the SEU Multipurpose Hall at its permanent campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka. The programme comprised four distinct sessions catering to different departments, said a press release.
The inaugural session on 4 March at 11:00 am catered to the newly admitted students of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), featuring Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, former professor of CSE, BUET, as the chief guest, and Raisul Kabir, co-founder and CEO, Brain Station 2023, as the special guest. Following this, the second session on the same day at 3:00 pm welcomed students from architecture, EEE, pharmacy, and textile departments. Prof. Dr. Ehsanul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Essential Drugs Co. Ltd, graced this session as the chief guest, alongside Engr. Md. Ashad Hossain, chairman, Textile Engineering Division at IEB, as special guest.
The third session on 5 March commence at 11:00 am, which welcomed students from Bangla (BA & MA), English (BA & MA), Economics (BSS & MDS), and Law (LLB & LLM) departments. Prof. Dr. Mizanur Rahman, former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Br. Dr. Leo James Pereira, Principal of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School & College, as special guest. Finally, the fourth orientation was organised by Southeast Business School, was graced by Notre Dame University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Patrick Daniel Gaffney, C.S.C, as chief guest, and Md. Hazrat Ali, Principal of Uttara Girls High School & College, as special guest.
Throughout all sessions, Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU, presided over the proceedings, while Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to the SEU BoT, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU, Deans, and Heads of SEU extended a heartfelt welcome to the newly enrolled students the release said.
The esteemed guests imparted valuable advice, encouraging students to prioritize punctuality and maintain focus. They emphasized the importance of self-development and readiness to tackle future challenges, while pursuing their studies at the permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon.