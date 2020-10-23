2020-2021

Dhaka University PhD application opens

Prothom Alo English Desk
Curzon Hall, Dhaka University
The Dhaka University authorities have called the PhD (Doctor of philosophy) programme aspirants for 2020-2021 academic-years (July-December) to apply.

Aspirants have to apply for the programme after selecting supervisors from the respective departments and institutes, said a press release.

Eligible candidates can download PhD application from university website https://du.ac.bd and have to deposit Tk 1,000 to Janata Bank, TSC corporate branch.

The aspirants were asked to submit the application to the chairmen or directors of respective department or institute with a synopsis of research and other documents, attested by chairmen or director of respective department or institute.

Aspirants, who completed graduation and post graduation from private universities, cannot apply for DU phd program directly rather they have to complete Mphil from the premier university first before applying for PhD.

