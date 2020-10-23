Dhaka University PhD application opens

The Dhaka University authorities have called the PhD (Doctor of philosophy) programme aspirants for 2020-2021 academic-years (July-December) to apply.

Aspirants have to apply for the programme after selecting supervisors from the respective departments and institutes, said a press release.

Eligible candidates can download PhD application from university website https://du.ac.bd and have to deposit Tk 1,000 to Janata Bank, TSC corporate branch.