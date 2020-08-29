Dhaka University to get biological hazards, health lab

Academic and research activities on biological hazards and health related subjects will be conducted in this lab

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

An international-standard ‘Biological Hazard and Health Research Lab’ will be established at Dhaka University (DU), reports news agency BSS.

The decision came up from a Council Meeting of the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) on Thursday with the university vice chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.

Academic and research activities on biological hazards and health related subjects will be conducted in this lab.

Advertisement

Besides, various types of virus, bacteria and fungus and other transmitted microorganisms in the samples of food, environment and human body will be identified and intensive researches on their impacts will be carried out in this lab.

Pro vice chancellor (academic) professor ASM Maksud Kamal, Dean of Science Faculty professor Tofail Ahmad Chowdhury, Dean of Biological Sciences Faculty professor Md. Imdadul Hoque, Dean of Pharmacy Faculty professor SM Abdur Rahman, Dean of Earth and Environmental Sciences Faculty professor Kawser Ahmed, Dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty professor Hasanuzzaman and Director of CARS professor Md. Abdul Malek were present at the meeting held at DU Senate Bhaban.

More News

‘Tricky moment’ for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of COVID-19: WHO

Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020. Photo: Reuters

JSC-JDC exams not to be held this year

JSC-JDC exams not to be held this year

COVID-19: Shutdown of educational institutions further extended

Students return home from school

463m children can't access virtual schooling: UN

Pupils sitting behind partition boards made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Den Bosch, Netherlands, on 8 May 2020