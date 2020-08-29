Dhaka University to get biological hazards, health lab

An international-standard ‘Biological Hazard and Health Research Lab’ will be established at Dhaka University (DU), reports news agency BSS.

The decision came up from a Council Meeting of the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) on Thursday with the university vice chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.

Academic and research activities on biological hazards and health related subjects will be conducted in this lab.