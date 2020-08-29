Dhaka University to get biological hazards, health lab

An international-standard ‘Biological Hazard and Health Research Lab’ will be established at Dhaka University (DU), reports news agency BSS.
The decision came up from a Council Meeting of the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) on Thursday with the university vice chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.
Academic and research activities on biological hazards and health related subjects will be conducted in this lab.
Besides, various types of virus, bacteria and fungus and other transmitted microorganisms in the samples of food, environment and human body will be identified and intensive researches on their impacts will be carried out in this lab.
Pro vice chancellor (academic) professor ASM Maksud Kamal, Dean of Science Faculty professor Tofail Ahmad Chowdhury, Dean of Biological Sciences Faculty professor Md. Imdadul Hoque, Dean of Pharmacy Faculty professor SM Abdur Rahman, Dean of Earth and Environmental Sciences Faculty professor Kawser Ahmed, Dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty professor Hasanuzzaman and Director of CARS professor Md. Abdul Malek were present at the meeting held at DU Senate Bhaban.