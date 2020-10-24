DIMFF 2021 introduces free online mobile filmmaking course for fall semester

The 'Online Mobile Filmmaking Course' is organised by the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF), an outreach programme of the Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) department of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). In the 7th year of DIMFF, on 23 October 2020 at 3 pm, they celebrated the opening ceremony of its second phase, with the aim to guide the new generation to express their ideas and creativity through mobile devices in this course.

DIMFF 21 takes a new step under the banner of 'Introduction to Mobile Filmmaking, Filmmaking for Everyone,' an eight-week online course. This course shows the new generation how to express their thoughts and creativity through mobile phones. This online course is designed carefully for students studying from Class 6 to 12 or equivalent classes. The purpose of this programme is to give a comprehensive idea about filmmaking using smartphones as well as to provide experience in using modern gadgets and software.