New rules for studying in Canada: Tighter scrutiny of study permits

The Canadian government has issued more detailed guidance on study permits and Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) for international students. The updated guidance introduces stricter scrutiny of admissions, academic progress, institutional transfers, the validity of study permits and eligibility for PGWPs.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the updated guidance over the past few weeks. However, the department says these are not new policies but rather clearer explanations of existing rules, reports ‘The Economic Times’.