New rules for studying in Canada: Tighter scrutiny of study permits
The Canadian government has issued more detailed guidance on study permits and Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) for international students. The updated guidance introduces stricter scrutiny of admissions, academic progress, institutional transfers, the validity of study permits and eligibility for PGWPs.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the updated guidance over the past few weeks. However, the department says these are not new policies but rather clearer explanations of existing rules, reports ‘The Economic Times’.
Study permits to expire 90 days after course completion
Under the updated guidance, a student's programme will be considered officially completed on the date their educational institution first issues a completion letter, transcript, degree or diploma. The date shown on those documents will generally be regarded as the official course completion date.
New study permit required when changing institutions
IRCC has stated that students whose study permits specify a particular Designated Learning Institution (DLI) must obtain a new study permit before transferring to another institution.
Students who enrol and begin studying at a new institution without obtaining a new permit will be considered to be studying without authorisation. This is because once a student is no longer enrolled at the institution named on their permit, that study permit is no longer valid.
However, students switching to another programme at the same level within the same institution—for example, from one undergraduate programme to another—will not need a new study permit unless their existing permit contains additional conditions.
Similarly, students moving from secondary education to post-secondary studies must obtain a new study permit listing the new institution.
Closer monitoring of academic progress
The updated guidance also introduces stricter monitoring of students' academic progress.
Although the existing rule allowing authorised study breaks of up to 150 days remains in place, immigration officers will now examine cases where students take multiple breaks. They will also assess whether students are making sufficient progress to complete their programme within the expected timeframe.
Temporary exemption from study permits ends
IRCC has also confirmed that certain work permit holders will no longer be allowed to study in Canada without a study permit. The temporary public policy introduced on 27 June 2023 expired on 27 June 2026 and is no longer in effect.
Advice for students
Experts say that although no formal new policy has been introduced, the revised interpretation of existing rules could have a significant practical impact on international students.
Students planning to study in Canada, as well as those already enrolled, are therefore advised to keep up to date with the latest official guidance. They should also carefully review the conditions attached to their study permits and PGWPs before making any decisions.