Australian visa rules set for major changes
The Australian government has introduced several policy shifts and refinements to its immigration system, aiming to make the process more organised and systematic.
These changes impact current temporary visa holders, prospective applicants and businesses seeking to hire foreign workers. As Australia's migration pathway undergoes this transition, thorough preparation has become the key to success.
International students and the appeal process
A significant change has been introduced regarding the appeal process for international students. Previously, if a student visa application was rejected, the applicant often had to appear in person for a hearing before the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART).
Under the new rules, physical presence is no longer mandatory for these hearings. Tribunal officials will now deliver decisions based solely on a rigorous review of the submitted documents and evidence.
While the previous backlog meant that appeal settlements could take between one and two years, the new process is expected to be significantly faster. Therefore, it is wise to ensure that all documents are perfectly prepared from the very beginning of the application process.
Caution regarding 407 Training Visas
There is currently heightened scrutiny surrounding the Subclass 407 Training Visa. The Australian Department of Home Affairs has intensified its monitoring of both the individuals currently in the country on this visa and the organisations that sponsored them.
Government officials are now conducting on-site inspections at various workplaces to verify whether training and work are being carried out according to the prescribed regulations and standards. Both sponsors and visa holders are urged to strictly adhere to all guidelines to ensure compliance.
New reality for Regional Visa sponsorships
A new adjustment is coming to the visa system for hiring skilled workers in Australia’s remote or regional areas (Subclass 482 and 494 visas), effective this July. Under the new regulations, the minimum annual salary threshold for hiring a worker is being raised to approximately 80,000 Australian Dollars.
As a result, restaurant owners and small business operators in regional areas will need to reassess their hiring plans, as wage levels in these regions are generally lower. This means financial capacity will become an even more important factor in sponsoring workers going forward.
Skill Assessment guidelines updated
Trade Recognition Australia (TRA) has simplified the language used in its guidelines for the ‘Skill Assessment’ process to make them more accessible to the general public. While the core regulations remain unchanged, the high volume of applicants has led to a significant backlog. The entire assessment process is currently taking up to four months to complete.
Meanwhile, the Australian government has announced specific quotas for family and parent visas for the upcoming fiscal year. Notably, 6,800 slots have been allocated for the ‘Contributory Parent Visa.’
Analysing the overall situation, it is evident that the Australian government aims to make its migration process more transparent, accountable, and suitable for qualified candidates. While the new structural changes may seem challenging at first, they are part of a long-term strategy to establish a more disciplined system.
There is no reason for fear or undue anxiety in this shifting environment. By staying informed with accurate information and proceeding patiently through official channels, aspirants can still achieve their goals.