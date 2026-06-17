Australian visa rules set for major changes

A significant change has been introduced regarding the appeal process for international students. Previously, if a student visa application was rejected, the applicant often had to appear in person for a hearing before the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART).

Under the new rules, physical presence is no longer mandatory for these hearings. Tribunal officials will now deliver decisions based solely on a rigorous review of the submitted documents and evidence.

While the previous backlog meant that appeal settlements could take between one and two years, the new process is expected to be significantly faster. Therefore, it is wise to ensure that all documents are perfectly prepared from the very beginning of the application process.