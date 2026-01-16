US visa suspension to ‘affect hundreds of thousands’ of Bangladeshis

The United States has suspended immigrant visas for applicants from Bangladesh and 74 other countries, effective from 21 January. However, tourist and short-term visa holders will not fall under this restriction. To understand how the decision may affect Bangladesh, who will be harmed and who may benefit, Prothom Alo spoke to three US immigration lawyers.

They said the move would adversely affect hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis, as many have pending applications to bring family members to the United States, while others were preparing to apply.

The US immigration system broadly issues two types of visas: immigrant visas and non-immigrant visas. Immigrant visas allow individuals to enter the United States directly with a green card and become permanent residents. These include family-based green cards for spouses, parents, children, siblings, as well as employment-based permanent residency.

Non-immigrant visas are temporary visas, including student visas, visitor or tourist visas, and work visas. Lawyers say that many Bangladeshi immigrants who have obtained US citizenship have already filed applications to bring their relatives—parents, siblings, spouses or children—to the United States. Many others are waiting for their relatives’ visas to be approved.