DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates IGCSE, A level success

The DPS STS School Dhaka celebrated its success at the Cambridge International’s May-June 2021 board exam results of IGCSE/O Level (Class 10) and International AS and A (Class 11 and 12, respectively) level qualifications, published recently.

A total of 372 students from DPS STS School Dhaka registered for the May-June 2021 session. Results for this year came out better than previous years in terms of percentage of A* and A grade achievers.