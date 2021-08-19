DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates IGCSE, A level success

With an overall pass rate of 100 per cent and 37.36 per cent of the students securing A* grade, the school is celebrating the huge success of its students with brilliant IGCSE results.
Some 72 per cent of the students of DPS STS Dhaka have achieved A and A* grade in IGCSE. Average grade in IGCSE attained by DPS STS candidates is ‘A’.
The results achieved in this year in terms of A and A* grade achiever numbers demonstrates the commitment of DPS STS School Dhaka to providing an inclusive learning environment for all students to reach their full potential.
Sixty six per cent of the students have achieved A and A* grade in A level and 55 per cent of the students have achieved “A” grade in AS level.
In IGCSE, Numa-E Jannat achieved nine A* out of nine subjects she opted for. Joshua Ataur Ibrahim, Akil Rafid, Samhat Saniah Rahman and Shabkaad Ahmed have secured A* in all eight subjects.
In AS level, Ahnaf Abdullah and Ayman Alam have secured five A, respectively. Aariyan Bin Shahariar, Nafiur, Rahman Alamgir, and Tahsin Kabir Etul have secured A* in all four subjects in A level.
Twenty four IGCSE students will be awarded DPS STS Scholarship 2021 for their results. Seven IGCSE candidates achieved the prestigious Cambridge ICE Award with distinction.
On this occasion, Shivananda, principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, said, “I thank all the parents and teachers, who have supported and encouraged them to achieve these tremendous results even in an uncertain time of the pandemic.”
“The result shows the success of our extensive and brilliant online learning programme. I hope they will continue their study with the same dedication and resoluteness they have learned in this institution and celebrate their accomplishment continually,” he added.