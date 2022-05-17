DPS STS School Dhaka’s affiliations offer students a bright future

Moreover, DPS STS School Dhaka is also associated with the Duke of Edinburgh International Programme – a much-recommended programme by Cambridge (https://www.cambridgeinternational.org/why-choose-us/duke-of-edinburghs-international-award/). Students from Grades 8 to 12 are open to the opportunity to participate in the award programme, for which many students have enrolled in various levels of the award. Participating students have received certifications from the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Programme Bangladesh in Bronze, Silver, and Gold Levels.
Both campuses of DPS STS School Dhaka are Cambridge and British Council Affiliated Board Exam Venues, for all the candidates from DPS, and some from other schools who are attending IGCSE, ‘O’, ‘AS’ and ‘A’ Level exams each year. The Centre Code for DPS is BD117.
We feel very proud to have been able to associate with such reputed programmes and provide students and teachers with conveniences and opportunities. We are looking forward to making more such affiliations in the future, facilitating more opportunities for the country's youth
DPS STS School Dhaka is also an authorized Cambridge Professional Development Qualification (PDQ) Centre offering training for Cambridge Certificate in Teaching and Learning (CICT&L). This certification program started from October 2021 at the Senior Section of DPS STS School Dhaka. They have recently completed their first batch with 82% distinction grades and 100% pass. The school’s in-house training coordinator and instructors facilitated the training, which was attended by DPS and other Cambridge Schools’ teachers.
The school is a Cambridge Teachers Training Venue, where Cambridge has conducted subjects and module-based Teachers Training at the school campus.
Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, said, “We feel very proud to have been able to associate with such reputed programmes and provide students and teachers with conveniences and opportunities. We are looking forward to making more such affiliations in the future, facilitating more opportunities for the country’s youth.”