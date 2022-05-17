DPS STS School Dhaka’s affiliations offer students a bright future

DPS STS School Dhaka is also an authorized Cambridge Professional Development Qualification (PDQ) Centre offering training for Cambridge Certificate in Teaching and Learning (CICT&L). This certification program started from October 2021 at the Senior Section of DPS STS School Dhaka. They have recently completed their first batch with 82% distinction grades and 100% pass. The school’s in-house training coordinator and instructors facilitated the training, which was attended by DPS and other Cambridge Schools’ teachers.

The school is a Cambridge Teachers Training Venue, where Cambridge has conducted subjects and module-based Teachers Training at the school campus.

Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, said, “We feel very proud to have been able to associate with such reputed programmes and provide students and teachers with conveniences and opportunities. We are looking forward to making more such affiliations in the future, facilitating more opportunities for the country’s youth.”